I-84 shut down from Troutdale to Hood River due to Gorge ice storm

The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

The closure was announced at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and extended from Milepost 17 to Milepost 62.

The closure was set to remain in place until conditions improve, according to ODOT.

The Washington Department of Transportation announced at 2:15 Tuesday that SR-14 would be closed from Milepost 19 to Milepost 65 for all vehicles over 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. Chains were required on all other vehicles from Milepost 25 to the Hood River Bridge.

An ice storm had been forecast to hit the Columbia River Gorge by Tuesday afternoon.

Freezing rain was also expected in the central and east metro areas Tuesday.

Travelers were advised to check the latest road conditions at tripcheck.com.

