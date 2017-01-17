Police ID suspect in 64-hour Seaside standoff; dog found dead in home

Investigators said a dog was found dead in the home of a man who was involved in a 64-hour standoff with police in Seaside.

Brian Wallin, 49, called 911 on Saturday morning and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Police responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday evening inside his home on Whispering Pines Drive.

Officers said the gunfire was contained to the house and none of it was directed at police or other people.

Police said Wallin's mother exited the home uninjured, but Wallin refused to come out.

Once he finally surrendered to police Saturday, Wallin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on Sunday evening.

A warrant was served at Wallin's home. Police said several weapons and rounds of ammunition were seized and the family dog was found dead.

Wallin was arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated animal abuse. Both charges are felonies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.