Portland Public Schools 'optimistic' about starting on time Wednesday

Administrators at Portland Public Schools were hoping to start classes on time Wednesday after a week of weather-related cancellations.

The district released a statement late Tuesday afternoon that said administrators are optimistic that if temperatures remain above freezing overnight, schools will be able to safely open on their regular schedules.

However, administrators said start times could still be adjusted if overnight conditions lead to additional icy roads, sidewalks or stairs.

"Again, our goal is to open schools and on time. We will continue to monitor the weather's impact on our school conditions and update you in the morning if there are any changes," according to a district statement.

The district ended up starting on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Snow and ice has led to school closures across the metro area since last week. While freezing rain hit the east metro area and Columbia River Gorge on Tuesday, heavy rains and warming temperatures helped start to wash away the snow across much of the rest of the metro area.

Vancouver Public Schools announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

