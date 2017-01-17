Keizer mother accused of killing 12-year-old son makes first court appearance

The mother of a Keizer boy faced a judge in Salem Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the death of her 12-yr-old son.

Police detained Amy Robertson on Saturday after the boy’s body was found inside her apartment.

Robertson, 38, was very emotional in court as she faced a judge for the murder of her son, Caden Berry, and could sometimes be heard sobbing over the PA system when it was quiet in the courtroom.

The judge would not allow her face to be shown during the hearing.

Robertson is being charged with aggravated murder after police say a neighbor discovered Berry’s body early Saturday afternoon under a blanket inside Robertson’s apartment.

A neighbor told FOX 12 that Robertson was standing outside her apartment complex that day, visibly upset.

An autopsy confirmed Berry died of asphyxiation, and investigators are still unsure as to why this happened and what went on behind closed doors.

Robertson has her next court date set for January 26 at 8:30 a.m.

