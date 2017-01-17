Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing estranged husband in Lake Oswego

A Portland woman pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after killing her estranged husband at a Lake Oswego home.

Nancy Westbrook, 51, was arrested in February 2016.

Police responded to a reported suicide at a home on the 13000 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. Officers found the body of 36-year-old Joshua Westbrook and quickly determined his death was not a suicide.

Court documents stated Nancy Westbrook told investigators she shot her husband with a shotgun during a conversation about their relationship, which she described as abusive.

Friends told FOX 12 the couple had lived in northeast Portland, but they were separated and Joshua Westbrook was living with co-workers in Lake Oswego.

Nancy Westbrook was facing charges of murder-domestic violence and unlawful use of a firearm, but she reached a plea agreement last Thursday on the charge of first-degree manslaughter.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

