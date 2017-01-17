Sewage overflows from SW Portland manhole; people advised to avoid Fanno Creek

Around 5,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole in southwest Portland.

Sewer maintenance crews responded to the sewage overflow on a vacant lot on Southwest Shattuck Road near Southwest Hamilton Street.

The sewage went into the ground and a ditch that leads to Fanno Creek at Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

Workers cleared a sewer line blockage to stop the sewage release and restored service by 3:40 p.m. Warning signs were posted in areas accessible to the public.

As a precaution, people were advised to avoid contact with Fanno Creek for at least 48 hours due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

The City of Portland treats an average of 70 million gallons of wastewater each day. With the snow and ice melt, that volume is increasing, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

City workers said Tuesday's overflow was not related to Portland's combined sewer overflow control system.

"Over one-third of Portland's more than 2,500 miles of sewer pipes are over 80 years old. Pipes that fail or become blocked with grease, tree roots, and debris can cause sewage overflows," according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Service.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.