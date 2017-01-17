Ice causes TriMet delays, cancellations in metro area

People using public transportation are experiencing major delays in the metro area with the looming threat of ice.

TriMet made the call early Tuesday morning to run reduced MAX and bus service in an effort to keep as much service moving as safely as possible in the storm. But as the rain fell late Tuesday afternoon, the MAX Orange and Yellow Lines were disrupted due to ice.

The Orange Line trains are running between Southeast Park Avenue and Union Station in downtown Portland. Yellow Line trains are running between the Expo Center and Rose Quarter.

This created a ripple effect all across the metro area for people trying to get around town, including many trying to make it to the Gateway Transit Center.

FOX 12 learned delays were anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes throughout the day.

These delays felt even longer at times to some who were stuck waiting in the cold.

"I've been getting like really pissed off with them because I go on transit checker to tell me what time they're coming, and it's not the right time and then they're always late and they never say anything about it," said Jaquin Rubio.

More than 20 bus lines remain canceled with others on snow route. Many buses are experiencing delays as all buses are chained and running slower.

TriMet said riders should avoid traveling if at all possible, and those who must ride should dress for the possibility of long delays.

To check on TriMet delays, visit trimet.org/#alerts/.

