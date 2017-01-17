PGE wind turbines still for days; agency taps into other sources

While thousands of people in the Portland metro area have lost power during the last few winter storms, PGE officials said the drain on their grid is massive at the moment. Thankfully, PGE has a variety of sources to get power from.

Even with winds whipping in East County on Tuesday, there has been zero wind at Biglow Canyon Wind Farm located in Rufus.

Biglow Canyon Wind Farm is one of PGE's primary wind farms in the Columbia River Gorge. For the last few days, the wind turbines have been still.

The good news is, PGE officials said they work all year to build up a strong power grid from diverse sources, like hydro, natural gas and coal power.

That way, when one source is hit by extreme weather, they can rely on another.

"Out where the wind farms are, there's been almost no wind. And solar, I have solar in my own home and PGE supports solar, but it's been covered with snow. So I've gotten zero production out of my own solar panels. It's good we have hydro and those thermal plants," said Stan Sittser with PGE.

PGE officials said their crews are ready to respond to potential outages during the recent storm.

For a full list of current outages, visit www.portlandgeneral.com/outages/outage-list.

