Trooper shot on Christmas continues to recover, takes steps in hospital

An Oregon State Police trooper who was shot while on duty on Christmas Day took his first steps since the shooting.

Trooper Nic Cederberg is making great progress, but still has a long way to go since being shot 12 times during the deadly Dec. 25 shootout in Sherwood.

A video posted on GoFundMe shows Cederberg taking several steps in the hospital with a little help.

Cederberg's family said he is in good spirits, especially considering he thought his leg was paralyzed a few weeks ago, and didn't expect he would walk again.

Since the shooting, Cederberg had to undergo several surgeries.

Even though he has a lot more physical therapy ahead of him, Cederberg said he's determined to get back on his feet.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.