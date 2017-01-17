Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured in Tigard

A pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway West was hit be a driver who ran a red light Tuesday night, according to Tigard police.

Police said the crash happened on Pacific Hwy W at Southwest Canterbury Lane just before 6:45 p.m.

Emergencies crews arrived on scene and found a man suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to OHSU for treatment.

Witnesses told police the man was trying to cross the highway in a marked crosswalk when a driver ran a red light and hit him.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Northbound lanes on Pacific Hwy W will be closed for an hour while police investigate.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.