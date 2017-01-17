Oregon Ducks strength and conditioning coach suspended after players hospitalized

The strength and conditioning coach for the University of Oregon football team has been suspended after three players were hospitalized following team workouts.

The University of Oregon said student-athletes began their off-season conditioning program last Tuesday. The workouts were supervised by the training staff and led by football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde.

On Thursday, three student-athletes, identified as tight end Cam McCormick and offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi, were hospitalized after complaining about muscle soreness and displaying other symptoms of potential exercise-related injury.

As a result, Oderinde has been suspended without pay for one month. Jim Radcliffe will assume the position on an interim basis.

The University of Oregon said all workouts moving forward will be modified.

Head football coach Willie Taggart issued an apology on Tuesday:

"I have visited with the three young men involved in the incidents in the past few days and I have been in constant contact with their families, offering my sincere apologies. As the head football coach, I hold myself responsible for all of our football-related activities and the safety of our students must come first. I have addressed the issue with our strength and conditioning staff, and I fully support the actions taken today by the university. I want to thank our medical staff and doctors for caring for all of our young men, and I want to apologize to the university, our students, alumni and fans."

