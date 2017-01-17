Deputies: Man turns himself in after violent custody dispute in King City

A wanted man turned himself in to the Washington County Jail on Tuesday following a custody dispute that happened last week, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO said deputies had been searching for Louis Jarvis Jr, 40, after he broke down the front door of an apartment located in the 12000 block of Southwest Fischer Road on Friday.

Deputies learned that Jarvis was upset over child custody issues and had forced his way into the apartment, which was the home of the children’s mother. They also learned the woman armed herself and shot at Jarvis, after which he fled from the apartment.

Investigators said after leaving the apartment Jarvis smashed three windows in the woman’s car, then drove away in a gray or tan late-model Chevrolet pickup.

Jarvis turned himself in to deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

