Johnson Creek prepares for a 'melt down' following last weeks storm

On Tuesday, people in Johnson Creek flocked to sandbag locations around town to prepare their homes for the worst.

For years, Johnson Creek has always been one of the first areas to flood.

Victor Soto, who was bagging sand at the 111th and Harold Street location, said his entire basement got flooded a few months back when Portland was subjected to torrential downpours for days on end.

"Last time it rained pretty bad man, we got flooded. Our basement got all flooded like a foot, up to your knee got water. It took days to dry out," said Soto.

To make the sandbagging process easier, Soto and his friend Eric Muros created a makeshift filter out of a traffic cone. Both said while it is a dirty job bagging, they would rather do it themselves than pay for pre-bagged sand.

"We just cut the top off, made the hole a little bit wider for the sand to flow in," said Soto. "I think everyone's going to the next block. You gotta buy them for 60 cents. I don't know why they would do that when it's free right here!"

Soto said the sandbags are very helpful because they create a barrier for the water, preventing it from going down into your basement. He said he hopes this time around, he won't have to deal with the messy clean up.

Other sandbag locations include: Southeast 88th Avenue just south of Holgate Boulevard, and Southwest 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.