Heavy rain, snowmelt creates flooding concerns throughout Portland

Heavy rain made its way through the Portland metro Wednesday. Rainfall amounts combined with the snowmelt is likely to create localized flooding in some areas, according to weather experts.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that remains in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures warmed up significantly Tuesday night and into Wednesday, allowing much of the snow and ice to melt with the rain.

Drivers should be aware of standing water on roads during their morning commute. For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com.

Many residents, like those in Johnson Creek, flocked to sandbag locations to prepare their homes for the flooding.

More rain and mild temperatures are expected through Wednesday, according to FOX 12 weather expert Andy Carson.

Rain will decrease overnight and into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

TriMet officials said the ice and slush is still a concern. All buses will be running with chains for the beginning of service. About 12 bus lines are still canceled due to icy conditions.

The MAX is scheduled to run regular weekday services. For the latest updates, visit TriMet.org/Alerts.

I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River remains closed Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

An ice storm plummeted through the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday, creating treacherous conditions and forcing the Oregon Department of Transportation to close all lanes of the Interstate.

ODOT said they are waiting for the conditions to improve before they will open the freeway.

