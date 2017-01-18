ODOT: I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River to remain closed through Wednesday

At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >
A 25-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being shot in a Salem parking lot.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
A 57-year-old Monmouth woman died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning on Highway 99 West while she was delivering papers.More >
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized, many for excessive drinking, during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the Cape Manor Apartments on Northeast Glisan Street at about 3:23 a.m.More >
