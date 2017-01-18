ODOT: I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River to remain closed through Wednesday

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they expect all lanes of I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River to remain closed through Wednesday.

Around 7 a.m., ODOT said conditions remain extremely hazardous with icy roads and numerous downed trees.

A major ice storm ripped through the Gorge Tuesday, causing multiple traffic incidents and stranding many drivers.

ODOT officials closed the freeway Tuesday afternoon immediately after freezing rain hit. More than an inch of ice was measured at the Troutdale airport Tuesday night.

I-84 is a main freight route for truck drivers, and many were forced to pull over and wait out the ice storm in Troutdale. Many drivers are feeling the pressure from their employers, who are urging them to get on the road as soon as possible.

"I was just talking with my dispatch and they get a little more worried about the loads than the drivers, you know, and sometimes we got to make that call," one driver said.

Many truck drivers attempted to take SR-14 in Washington to avoid the closure. However, the Washington Department of Transportation has closed both lanes of SR-14 from Evergreen Boulevard near Washougal and the Hood River Bridge in White Salmon until further notice.

Officials plan to reopen I-84 when conditions improve.

For the latest road closures, visit TripCheck.com.

