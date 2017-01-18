Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon- Wednesday, January 18

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, January 18:

From legendary musician Neil Young to the Harley motorcycle riders, Portland’s Langlitz Leathers has been making people look cool for generations. MORE took a look inside the family-run business to learn more about their story. Langlitz Leathers is located on Southeast Division Street. Learn more at Langlitz.com.

One Portland company is hoping to change lives and make the world a better place. MORE checks out Ginger Beds, a business that creates beautiful and comfortable dog beds for your furry friends. To get your dog bed, visit GingerBeds.com.

MORE takes an inside look at the Portland company Nutcase Helmets. The helmets can be equipped with fun graphics, thoughtful features and a magnetic buckle. Learn more at NutcaseHelmets.com.

