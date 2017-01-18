Large boulder hits car near Santiam Pass, driver not injured

Not only do drivers have to worry ice, snow and standing water on the roads, but now falling boulders can be a concern.

A driver was heading west towards Salem on Highway 20 by Suttle Lake Wednesday when a large boulder came crashing down from the cliff above, landing on the car.

Oregon State Police said the driver was not injured.

The vehicle was not drivable and the man was taken back to his home in Bend.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.