Keep your pets comfortable with Ginger Beds - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Keep your pets comfortable with Ginger Beds

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

One Portland company is hoping to change lives and make the world a better place.

MORE checks out Ginger Beds, a business that creates beautiful and comfortable dog beds for your furry friends.

To get your dog bed, visit GingerBeds.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.