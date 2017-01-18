Cottage Grove sets up safe spot to complete Internet sales

The city of Cottage Grove has set up a safe spot where its residents can meet with online buyers and sellers to exchange goods for cash.

The Register-Guard reports Wednesday that the spot is located outside the police department and is covered by 24-hour surveillance cameras.

It's marked by a sign explaining its purpose.

The city developed the idea after a resident asked Councilwoman Amy Slay why it didn't have a neutral, public space for residents to complete deals with buyers for items posted on Craigslist and other online swap sites.

Police Chief Scott Shepherd told the paper that the cameras are monitored by police dispatch.

Slay says the site can also be used for child custody exchanges and is available to anyone -- not just Cottage Grove residents.

