School bus with one student on board gets stuck in high water

A school bus with one student on board got stuck in high water in the Amity area.

A FOX 12 viewer sent in a photo of the stranded bus at Smithfield Road and Livermore Road at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Mid Columbia Bus Company said the driver thought it was passable, but got stuck. One student was on the bus. Another bus responded to the scene and took the student to school

Nobody was injured.

This story was corrected to show the bus was not from the Perrydale School District, as initially reported. The district the bus was serving was not immediately known.

