Flooding becomes the focus as Portland thaw continues

Rain has moved into Portland area, helping part of the metro thaw much of the ice and snow that has covered the city for a week, even though it's also causing high water in several places.

In Hillsboro, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shut down West Union Road at Helvetia Road due to high water. The deputies told FOX 12 some drivers have been trying to drive through the high water, so they decided to close the road for safety reasons.

Video captured Wednesday morning near Northeast 87th Street shows high water along SR-503 in Vancouver, where drivers again had to travel through some standing water.

Farther south in Tualatin, many of the main roads are clearing out, but most of the side streets still have a lot of slush on them as the big chunks of snow start to melt in the rain.

Johnson Creek in southeast Portland is one area that is always a concern for possible flooding. Aerial video from Wednesday morning showed water levels were pretty high but not at flood stage right now.

Many residents, like those in Johnson Creek, flocked to sandbag locations to prepare their homes for the flooding.

State and local officials remind drivers not to travel through flooded roadways. Drivers should be aware of standing water on roads during their morning commute. For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com.

