Arizona man sought in killing of teacher may have traveled to Beaverton

Arizona authorities say a man sought in the shooting death of a 26-year-old high school math teacher may have traveled to one of several other states in the West, including Oregon.

Tempe, Arizona, police say 27-year-old Caleb Bartels may have traveled to Sacramento, California; Reno, Nevada, or Beaverton, Oregon, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Detective Lily Duran says a warrant charges Bartels in the killing early Sunday morning of Ryne Zahner, a teacher a Mesa High School who was shot in his home's backyard.

Police have not released a possible motive but Duran says charges include homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage.

Bartels is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His vehicle is a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Arizona license plate BSK8972.

Beaverton police said they have not received any reports of sightings of Bartels in the Beaverton area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.