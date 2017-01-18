Mayor, police chief prepare for inauguration protests in Portland

City leaders are prepared for protests in the street of Portland to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Mike Marshman spoke Wednesday about the multiple events planned for Friday and Saturday.

Thousands of people protested in the streets of Portland nightly following Trump's election in November.

More than 100 people were arrested in the post-election protests.

On one night, the protests turned into a riot, as anarchists destroyed property and hurled objects at police.

Protesters also marched on highways and blocked traffic throughout the city.

"We're not going to allow people to go onto the freeways," Wheeler said Wednesday.

Wheeler also said police will do their best to prevent people from blocking public transportation.

Marshman said the Portland Police Bureau "wholeheartedly supports" people's First Amendment rights, but previous protests have been "hijacked" by people committing crimes.

"When that happens, it takes away from the message," he said.

Marshman said police have reached out to organizers of protests planned for Friday, but they have not received "helpful" responses.

A women's march set for Saturday is expected to have around 40,000 people participating, according to organizers. Police said those organizers received a permit for the 44-block march and released the route, which will start at noon at the Morrison Bridge downtown.

The women's march is one of many planned throughout the country.

Organizers said they plan to "self-police" the event, in cooperation with officers, to single out anyone intending to break the law.

"When folks start getting bats out and breaking windows that's easily, in my opinion, over the line," Marshman said.

The organizers of the November protests, Portland's Resistance, is planning an inauguration protest in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post, 10,000 people stated they will attend.

Wheeler said he plans to be with police leadership during the inauguration and hopes the marches and protests reflect the city and will not be marred by vandalism and criminal acts.

"We have an opportunity this week to show the rest of the nation that we are a community that is very active and very engaged, but we are also peaceful," Wheeler said.

