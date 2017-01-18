Clatsop Co. deputies searching for missing woman known to freque - KPTV - FOX 12

Clatsop Co. deputies searching for missing woman known to frequent Portland

Posted: Updated:
Brianna Judge, photos released by Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Brianna Judge, photos released by Clatsop County Sheriff's Office
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Clatsop County deputies are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman known to frequent Portland and Beaverton, as well as the Oregon coast from Seaside to Astoria.

Brianna R. Judge was last seen Jan. 10. Deputies said she has not been heard from since leaving a house in Elsie on that day.

Deputies said she left without her phone. 

Investigators said her mother lives in the Portland area. 

Judge is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing calf-high boots, blue jeans and a red or burgundy hoodie.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-325-2061.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.