Pedestrian hit by pickup in Tigard dies at hospital; driver cited for careless driving

A 43-year-old Portland man died at the hospital after he was hit by a pickup driven by a 74-year-old man in a Tigard crosswalk.

Emergency crews responded to Pacific Highway at Canterbury Lane at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing Pacific Highway in a crosswalk when he was hit by a northbound Dodge pickup.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the driver, 74-year-old John Robert Hanlon of Tigard, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Witnesses told officers that Hanlon did not stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. Hanlon was cited on charges of careless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.

Police said other charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Officers said no signs of impairment were detected from Hanlon.

