'Perfect storm' of cold weather, freezing pipes and flooding keeping crews busy

While the big thaw is good news for many, it’s creating a whole new set of problems for others, namely water damage and flooding.

High water has been building up from the rain and the melting of snow and ice in many neighborhoods, and for a Beaverton man, that melt down came down through his ceiling.

Eric Fuerst was visiting family in Arizona last week when his friend noticed his garage door was open. He soon realized the garage door opener was tripped when a water pipe burst in the attic.

“There was water cascading from the ceiling,” Fuerst said. “He saw a bunch of dry wall on my boat and on the floor.”

Now that temperatures are warming up, the team from Servpro of Beaverton can hardly keep up.

In a situation like this, Terin Sinclair said they start by isolating the damage, setting up dehumidifiers and deciding what materials can be saved and what needs to be demolished.

Now with a big thaw and heavy rain happening at the same time, they won’t be slowing down any time soon.

“Whenever winter rolls around, we anticipate the cold weather, frozen pipes, flooding basements,” Sinclair explained. “This is kind of like the perfect storm right now.”

Fuerst is planning to put his house on the market soon, so he can only hope the repairs quick and painless.

“My advice to anyone out there that lives in the Portland area or any place that has a possibility of freezing - i recommend that they turn the main off out by the street,” he said.

To avoid a situation like Fuerst experienced during the next freeze, the team from Servpro suggest insulating the pipes or at least just leaving cupboard doors open so warm air can reach them.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.