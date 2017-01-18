Landslide shuts down West Burnside from 23rd Avenue to Skyline

A landslide shut down West Burnside Street in Portland on Wednesday.

The Portland Police Bureau reported that the road was closed from Northwest 23rd Avenue to Skyline Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said heavy rain was a big factor in the slide.

According to PBOT, 50 to 60 cubic yards of rubble fell from the steep hill.

Homeowners who live at the top of the hill have been contacted by PBOT and crews are working to make sure it's safe for them.

Local access for residents only is permitted westbound to NW Uptown Terrace and eastbound to NW Maywood Drive and NW Hermosa Blvd and nearby streets.

FOX 12 spoke to one couple who were trying to get home from work when they realized what happened.

"We're kind of getting used to this. Burnside has been closed several times this season," said Sasha Kolbeck.

"Yesterday at work I said to a patient, I said now that we have this massive deluge of water coming down and the snow melts, we're gonna get some landslides probably on Burnside. It happens every year," said Carl Kolbeck.

PBOT reported that all lanes would remain closed through the Thursday morning commute. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.