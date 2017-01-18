National Guard vehicles deployed in Portland to assist in snowstorm

Military vehicles were deployed on the streets of Portland to take patients to Oregon Health & Science University during the snowstorm.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency last week due to the massive snowstorm that dropped as much as a foot of snow around the metro area.

That made state resources available to respond, including the Oregon Army National Guard.

The National Guard reported that military vehicles capable of navigating steep slopes in severe conditions were used to get up to the hill to the hospital.

Now that the snow is melting in the metro area, the Oregon Army National Guard is on standby to assist in the Columbia River Gorge if needed.

