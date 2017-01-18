Man sentenced to jail for shooting 2-year-old girl while cleaning gun

A man was sentenced to three months in jail for shooting his 2-year-old niece while he was cleaning his gun.

Luke Bowman, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in October 2016.

Police responded to the 30700 block of South Marian Street near Molalla on Christmas morning 2015. A young girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was flown to the hospital and survived the shooting.

Investigators said a bullet went through a coffee cup and hit the girl in the face, going through her cheeks, before becoming lodged in a wall.

The family cooperated with investigators and Bowman was not initially arrested. He was then indicted in April 2016 on assault charges.

Bowman was sentenced to three months in jail and five years supervised probation Wednesday.

