I-84 to remain closed from Troutdale to Hood River overnight

Interstate 84 remains completely shut down from Troutdale to Hood River because of dangerous winter weather conditions, and now a spokesperson for ODOT confirms it will remain closed all night Wednesday.

Crews will work throughout the night to address snowdrifts, down trees, freezing rain and ice then will re-assess conditions Thursday morning.

For truck drivers who have been stuck in Troutdale since the closure began Tuesday afternoon – now more than 24 hours – there’s not much to do but wait.

“Just watching y’all's news on my phone and watching videos on YouTube. That’s it,” said driver Michael Modrall from Texas, who was stuck at Love’s Truck Stop.

Conditions in Troutdale were much better Wednesday as the ice on the ground continued to thaw, but farther east ODOT crews were still facing quite a challenge.

Fox 12 viewers in Cascade Locks and Stevenson sent in photos and videos showing a thick layer of ice covering everything, bringing down tree limbs and knocking out power.

“We keep our streets pretty well plowed but you can’t go anywhere,” said Gordon Zimmerman, the City Administrator in Cascade Locks. “You can’t get on the freeway and there’s no other way to get in and out of Cascade Locks.”

Extra linemen were brought in Wednesday to help restore power in the area, but Zimmerman said 15-20 spans of power lines were down and with frozen tree limbs and slick road conditions, the work would be slow going.

“I was supposed to be [in eastern Washington] yesterday, I called them this morning and said I’m not going to make it,” Modrall said. “Called them today and said maybe today, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen either, so hopefully tomorrow.”

