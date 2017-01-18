Sewage overflows from manhole on SW Barbur near Stephens Creek

Melting snow and heavy rain has caused sewage to overflow from a manhole at Southwest Barbur Boulevard near Southwest Bertha Boulevard.

Sewer maintenance crews responded to the overflow Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, crews estimate that 4,000 gallons of sewage overflowed onto the ground and into the street and down a storm drain that feeds into Stephens Creek before emptying into the Willamette River.

Environmental Services said they don't know if the release has stopped, and crews will return to the area Thursday morning.

Warning signs are posted in the area, and the public is advised to avoid contact with Stephens Creek for the next 48 hours.

