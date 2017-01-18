Big landslide closes NW Newberry Road - KPTV - FOX 12

Big landslide closes NW Newberry Road

(Courtesy: Mike Pullen, Multnomah County) (Courtesy: Mike Pullen, Multnomah County)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Northwest Newberry Road near Linnton between U.S. Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard is closed due to a landslide.

Multnomah County said the landslide happened on the lower section of the road.

NW Newberry Road is closed to through traffic but local traffic may access the road up to either side of the slide.

Multnomah County said there is no timeline on how long the road will be closed. Crews will be out to investigate the slide and determine how to fix it.

