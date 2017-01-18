Ice storm knocks out power to Klickitat, Skamania PUD customers - KPTV - FOX 12

Ice storm knocks out power to Klickitat, Skamania PUD customers

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

All Klickitat and Skamania Public Utility District customers are without power due to the ice storm in the Columbia River Gorge.

Bonneville Power Administration said a high-voltage transmission line parted, likely due to heavy ice on the line. 

BPA said the Ross crew is working on getting parts to make the repair and re-string the line, and The Dalles crew is preparing the site for work.

Klickitat PUD has been able to back-feed power to the White Salmon Hospital, and to White Salmon and Bingen but more remote areas remain without power.

BPA said power should be restored to Klickitat and Skamania PUDs around midnight.

