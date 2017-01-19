Police: Man arrested after stabbing near McMinnville Burger King

A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >
Beginning Sunday, July 23, holding your phone while driving is illegal in Washington. If pulled over by a police officer, you could face a $136 ticket.More >
The driver of a tractor-trailer turned deadly transporter for undocumented migrants is due to face criminal charges in a Texas court Monday.More >
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >
A 25-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being shot in a Salem parking lot.More >
Police say the victim’s brother, 42-year-old Jared Armitage, was contacted by officers and taken into custody at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, where he had gone to report the incident.More >
Cleveland's chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are "similar if not identical" to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.More >
