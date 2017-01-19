Police: Man arrested after stabbing near McMinnville Burger King

Police arrested a 59-year-old man after he stabbed another man in a Burger King parking lot Wednesday night.

McMinnville police said they responded to the Burger King at 2250 North 99W at 6 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a three inch knife wound across the front of his neck. He was treated at Willamette Valley Medical Center and released.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived.

McMinnville police officers and Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies searched the area and learned the suspect was at the OSU Extension Office at 2050 Northeast Lafayette Avenue.

YCSO deputies arrested Marvin Leroy Smith. A knife believed to be used during the assault was recovered during his arrest.

Smith was taken to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

