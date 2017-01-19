West Burnside to remain closed through at least Friday due to landslide

Traffic officials expect West Burnside Street from Skyline Boulevard to Northwest 23rd Avenue to be closed until at least Friday afternoon and possibly into next week due to a landslide that came down Wednesday.

About 75 cubic yards of mud and debris slid down the hillside onto the road around 5:30 p.m., forcing crews to close both lanes. It could take as many as 12 dump truck loads to clear the scene.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said heavy rain contributed to the slide.

Several homes are located above the slide. PBOT said they are doing everything they can to make sure the homeowners are safe.

Numerous downed trees must be cleared before engineers can get a clear view of the scene and fully assess what will be needed to make the roadway safe again.

Local access only is permitted westbound to Northwest Uptown Terrace and eastbound to Maywood Drive and Hermosa Boulevard and nearby streets.

Drivers were advised to use Highway 26 or Northwest Cornell Road as alternate routes and expect delays during rush hour.

People living in the area said this kind of incident is becoming normal on Burnside.

“We’re kind of getting used to this,” said Sasha Kolbeck, who lives in the area. “Burnside has been closed several times this season, so I mean, we actually missed our work holiday party that was at Zupan’s due to trees falling down.”

Crews said Thursday morning that work would continue through the day and into Friday, with the possibility that the closure would last into next week.

Neighbors who live above slide are on edge... literally & figuratively. Engineers assessing safety of homes pic.twitter.com/InDI83AqC5 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 19, 2017

