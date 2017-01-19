40 homes left without water after water main breaks in NE Portland

Officials said 40 homeowners were without water in Northeast Portland after a water main broke Wednesday night.

The Portland Water Bureau said the break happened on Northeast 81st Avenue between Mason Street and Skidmore Street around 8:15 p.m.

Water crews were able to arrive shortly after the break. No homes were evacuated.

Crews were still on scene Thursday morning and were able to restore water service to the neighborhood.

Officials said 81st between Mason and Skidmore remains impassable because of damage done to the road.

PWB said the main that broke was an 8-inch cast iron pipe from 1928.

There have been 72 water main breaks since Jan. 1, according to PWB. They say this number is extremely high. Normally the water bureau deals with about 200 breaks a year.

PWB said winter is considered “main break season.” Cold water through the pipes can make them brittle. The ground freezes and then expands and contracts once it thaws, creating stress on old pipes.

