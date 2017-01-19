On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic Dog Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic Dog Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in at the Portland Expo Center meeting some furry friends at the Rose City Classic Series of Dog Shows.

The show series is one of the largest and most popular dog events in the United States.

The Rose City Classic Dog Show runs Jan. 18 through Jan. 22. Learn more at RoseCityClassic.org.

