ODOT: I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River to remain closed through the day

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday morning that Interstate 84 will remain shut down due to the ice storm though the day.

The highway is closed from Troutdale to Hood River.

ODOT tweeted an updated that said maintenance crews are working to try and clear heavy drifts of snow, thick ice and downed power lines and trees on the roadway.

The interstate is also closed in eastern Oregon, between Pendleton and Ontario, due to winter weather.

For more updates on driving conditions, check our interactive traffic map at kptv.com/traffic.

