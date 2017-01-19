Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, January 19

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon for January 19, 2017.

The "tiny nation" movement is everywhere, and Polish is a cute little nail spot in the Rose City is keeping Portland weird by letting customers kick back, relax and enjoy a manicure, all inside a trailer. See more about the business at PolishPDX.com.

Pendleton Woolen Mills are famous throughout Oregon for their quality and amazing designs, even taking on patterns inspired by “Star Wars,” “The Avengers” and national parks. Now the company is expanding by opening a new location in downtown Portland. Learn more at Pendleton-USA.com.

With more and more devices in homes, many people are looking for ways to improve their WiFi. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call stopped by MORE with some tips to make your home a wireless wonder. See more from Ryan at CallNerds.com/Portland.

With more dads caring for their kids during the day, one local man wanted a place for modern pops to celebrate parenting. To learn more about Seahorses, check out SeahorsesPDX.com.

There's a spot in Vancouver that's serving up some tasty dishes and music, and people are singing Warehouse 23's praises. Find out more about this hot dining spot at Warehouse1923.com.

