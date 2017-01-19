Students march downtown over Trump Department of Education nominee

In a tense exchange, Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeatedly questioned Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos on Tuesday over her commitment to protecting taxpayers from student loan abuse. (CNN)

A day before a number of planned protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, students in Portland rallied and marched downtown over his choice to head the Department of Education.

Members of the Portland Student Action Network organized Thursday's event to speak out against Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

DeVos, a staunch advocate for parental choice in education, voucher programs and charter schools, has never taught or worked in school administration.

"I have many concerns with this nomination. I think to have someone in this office who's not an experienced educator, let alone someone who has not even sent their children to public school or attended public school themselves is an absolute disaster waiting to happen," one student told FOX 12.

DeVos has been making headlines in her confirmations hearings, suggesting guns may be needed in schools due to bears and stumbling over questions about the differences between proficiency and growth in student evaluation.

A Facebook post promoting the event notes that organizers believe DeVos will “accelerate the corporate privatization of education” and claims that her lobbying in Michigan has led to “the destruction of public schools.”

Parents, teachers and faculty members also attended Thursday's event, which began once classes ended for the day. The protest march that began at Pioneer Courthouse Square and went to Salmon Street Springs was peaceful.

There were around 100 people involved in the march. Some said they were planning to attend Friday's protests downtown, as well.

Student giving group advice on what to do if arrested, "let's get ready for tomorrow." @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/p6ixBFd0GP — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 20, 2017

City leaders said they were prepared for larger protests Friday in Portland. Police said they have received information that some people intend to commit crimes during Friday's protests, similar to what occurred following Trump's election in November. Nightly protests after the election led to more than 100 arrests and a riot.

