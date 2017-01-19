Police: Burglary suspects caught after using stolen credit card at Walmart

A pair of Beaverton burglary suspects were caught after using a stolen credit card at Walmart in Wood Village, according to police.

Officers responded to a burglary report on the 400 block of Southwest Valeria View Drive at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

An apartment was entered through an unlocked sliding glass door. The man living in the apartment reported that his briefcase and wallet were taken while he slept.

During the investigation, the victim told the officer one of his stolen credit cards was just used at Walmart.

The officer contacted the Wood Village store and confirmed the two people who used the card were still at the store.

With the assistance of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects were detained and subsequently taken into custody by Beaverton police.

Investigators determined Paul Warren Roys, 39, and Brooke Rachelle Bearman, 18, had committed other burglaries in Beaverton and Gresham.

Police said they targeted retirement communities late at night or early in the morning looking for homes with unlocked doors. Many of the burglaries occurred while the victims were asleep in the home, according to investigators.

Roys and Bearman were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary and identity theft. Bearman is from Gresham, while Roys is listed as a transient.

"Beaverton police want to remind everyone to please make sure your doors and windows are properly secured. These burglaries were crimes of opportunity because doors were left unlocked and could have resulted in violent confrontations had any of the victims caught the suspects in the act," according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.

