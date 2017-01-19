Mail theft suspects accused of stealing from 30 people on Oregon coast

A pair of mail theft suspects were caught in the act and then connected to around 30 mail theft cases on the Oregon coast, according to police.

A witness reported two people pulling up to mailboxes in a black Toyota pickup and taking mail in Newport at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The witness provided police with a license plate number and the direction the truck was heading.

Police located the truck and a chase ensued through Yaquina Bay State Park, down to the Historic Newport Bayfront and then east on Yaquina Bay Road.

A deputy deployed spike strips on Yaquina Bay Road that deflated the truck's tires. The pickup pulled off the roadway and went down a small embankment into a ditch.

Officers from multiple agencies worked to take the suspects into custody. The driver was identified as Kim Robert Woods, 49, of Waldport, and a passenger, Charles Karpins, 26, of Halsey.

Police executed a search warrant and determined that Woods and Karpins had been stealing mail and packages for several days. Officers said they identified nearly 30 victims.

A U.S. Postal Service inspector is assisting with the investigation.

Woods and Karpins were booked into the Lincoln County Jail. They are both facing mail theft charges, while Woods is also charged with eluding a police officer, recklessly endangering and reckless driving.

Additional charges are expected for both suspects, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have had mail stolen in connection with this case is asked to contact Detective Mitch France at 541-574-3367. Anyone who recently had mail in their box that doesn't belong to them should contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-265-4231.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.