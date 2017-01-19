Gresham man pleads guilty to assaulting 13-year-old girl on airplane

A Gresham man pleaded guilty to charges including assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact of a minor involving a 13-year-old girl on an American Airlines flight into Portland.

Chad Cameron Camp, 26, was arrested at Portland International Airport in June 2016.

The FBI reported that Camp was sitting next to an unaccompanied 13-year-old girl on a flight from Dallas.

Court documents state a flight attendant serving snacks saw Camp with his hand on the girl and the flight crew moved him away from her.

Law enforcement was requested upon landing and Camp was detained by Port of Portland officers.

Court documents stated Camp was seen drinking four mixed drinks within an hour before the flight.

He was initially charged with abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to amended charges Thursday, which also included indecent sexual proposal to a minor.

Camp is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

In July 2016, the girl's family filed a $10 million lawsuit against Camp and American Airlines.

