Gresham man pleads guilty to assaulting 13-year-old girl on airplane

The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
A couple in Utah told police they gave their newborn daughter a pain medication in the hospital to cover up the fact that the child was born addicted to drugs.More >
Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans.More >
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who a woman claimed broke into her north Portland home, sexually assaulted her and stole her car Monday morning.More >
Police in Salem arrested two people they say led police on a chase in a stolen car where the suspects drove onto a pedestrian path and rammed into a patrol vehicle.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
