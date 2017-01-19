Grand jury rules officer was justified using deadly force in SE - KPTV - FOX 12

Grand jury rules officer was justified using deadly force in SE Portland shooting

Steven Wayne Liffel (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Steven Wayne Liffel (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
A grand jury has determined that a Portland police officer was justified using deadly force during a shooting in southeast Portland.

Police responded to a home near Southeast 148th and Burnside Street the night of Dec. 6, 2016.

Investigators said Steven Wayne Liffel fired shots at officers with a handgun from inside the house, before exiting the home holding a rifle.

Liffel, 52, was shot by Officer Lawrence Keller, a 22-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau.

Liffel was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined he died of a single gunshot wound.

Liffel lived in an apartment complex near the shooting scene. Investigators said at the time of the shooting it was unknown what caused him to fire at officers and confront them with a rifle.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

A Multnomah County grand jury ruled Wednesday the use of deadly force against Liffel by the officer was justified under criminal law.

