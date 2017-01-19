Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for carjacking, bank robbery in Sandy

A man who carjacked a woman at gunpoint, drove to a bank and robbed a bank clerk was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Aaron Larson, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle Thursday.

Larson was arrested in December 2015.

Police said he pulled a gun on a woman in the Walgreens parking lot on Highway 26 and Bluff Road in Sandy. He then drove to U.S. Bank, robbed the bank using the same handgun and got away with a large amount of cash, according to investigators.

Larson crashed the SUV on Highway 26 near University Avenue and was caught after running to the nearby Mount Hood Industrial area, dropping money from the bank robbery along the way.

Police recovered the handgun and most of the stolen money when Larson was arrested.

Larson agreed to a jailhouse interview with FOX 12 following his arrest. He said the crime spree wasn't planned out, but he needed rent money and felt desperate.

"It's almost impossible to work full time, go to school and have your own place. That's the only reason I did it," Larson said in December 2015.

Larson apologized for his actions.

He had no prior criminal history.

Larson was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison Thursday, along with three years post-prison supervision.

