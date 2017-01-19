Man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for deadly Vernonia shooting

A man who pleaded no contest to criminally negligent homicide for the shooting death of a man in Vernonia in March 2015 was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Kirk Avila also pleaded no contest to felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 3. He was sentenced in court Wednesday.

Avila was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Jesse Depue. Avila was 51 years old at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred at Avila's home on the 900 block of Riverside Drive.

Investigators said the two men knew each other and friends said they were involved in a confrontation or argument prior to the shooting.

The medical examiner determined Depue died from a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

Avila was originally facing the charge of murder, before pleading no contest to reduced charges earlier this month.

Avila was given credit for time already served on his sentence. He was also sentenced to two years post-prison supervision.

