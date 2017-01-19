Winter storms down massive oak tree onto playground in Tigard park

Portland has seen it all over the last few weeks - snow, ice, raging winds and freezing rain.

Now that residents are thawing and drying out across much of the area, people are itching to get back outside.

However, those heading to one local park may still run into problems.

One of the casualties of the recent storm is in Woodard Park in Tigard, where a huge tree came down, exposing its root ball and breaking enormous limbs and branches.

Worse still, that tree came down next to a playground in the middle of the park.

A spokesperson for Tigard Parks and Rec said there was no one in the playground when that oak tree came down in last week’s snow storm.

Crews are hoping to cut some of the smaller branches away once the tree dries out, then heavy equipment will have to come in to remove the rest.

The downed tree is just one problem in Woodward Park, though. Fanno Creek is supposed to run through the park, but not at the flood levels at which it currently is running.

The creek’s banks are overflowing, turning grassy areas of the park into several inches of standing water. Other areas along the Fanno Creek Trail and Rock Creek Trail also flooded recently.

Red Washington was walking through Woodard Park Thursday. He just moved to the Northwest and said the conditions are all a matter of perspective.

“The whole area is just very beautiful, mystic looking, like I’m in another world, like I’m in paradise,” he said. “I know some people look at this as not being good, but I said, ‘Wow, what a place. It’s beautiful here.’”

City leaders hope to be able to re-use that downed oak tree in some way in the future. Some of the debris came off of that tree and onto the playground structure itself, with larger pieces on the ground all around it.

Crews said this will be a huge job to clear, and there is no word on how long it might take.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.