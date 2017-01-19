Couple buys $4 million Megabucks ticket with winnings from Christmas scratch-its

A Salem couple used the winnings from scratch-it tickets they bought for Christmas to buy a Megabucks ticket that hit the jackpot for $4.2 million.

Oregon Lottery officials said Susan Gasperini and Chris Erion usually only buy lottery tickets for birthdays and holidays.

After scratching off tickets at Christmas, Gasperini took the winnings and broke from their normal tradition and used the winnings to buy Megabucks tickets for three drawings.

Their quick pick ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing matched all six numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Safeway on South Commercial Street in Salem. The store will now receive a 1 percent sales bonus of $42,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.