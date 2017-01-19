Couple buys $4 million Megabucks ticket with winnings from Chris - KPTV - FOX 12

Couple buys $4 million Megabucks ticket with winnings from Christmas scratch-its

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Salem couple used the winnings from scratch-it tickets they bought for Christmas to buy a Megabucks ticket that hit the jackpot for $4.2 million.

Oregon Lottery officials said Susan Gasperini and Chris Erion usually only buy lottery tickets for birthdays and holidays.

After scratching off tickets at Christmas, Gasperini took the winnings and broke from their normal tradition and used the winnings to buy Megabucks tickets for three drawings.

Their quick pick ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing matched all six numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Safeway on South Commercial Street in Salem. The store will now receive a 1 percent sales bonus of $42,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.