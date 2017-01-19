Procession held to honor Kalama Police Chief Randy Gibson

The community of Kalama gathered Thursday morning to remember the life of Chief Randy Gibson who died in the line of duty.

The Kalama Police Department said Police Chief Randy Gibson had trouble breathing during an arrest on January 10. Gibson was taken to the hospital and treated but died in his home later that night.

The City of Kalama considered Gibson's passing as a Line of Duty Death.

Community members said Gibson's death took everyone by surprise.

"Kalama has a hard time finding a chief that fit with our small town and everybody fell in love with him. He was very personable, he was very solid, calm in all situations. It took the community by storm when he fell ill," said Dena Diamond-Ott.

A memorial fund has also been established in his name.

