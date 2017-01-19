Portland businesses prepare for inauguration protests

Some Portland businesses are bracing for the impact of the upcoming protests and even changing their schedules.

If the protests after the election were any indication of what's to come, some businesses are trying to get one step ahead of the chaos.

A sign is posted on the door at the downtown Nordstrom saying the store will close early at 2 p.m. Friday. The sign doesn't indicate why, but Nordstrom is right across from Pioneer Courthouse Square where a flag burning protest is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square is also closing early at 7 p.m.

On the east side where several cars were vandalized during a November riot, the staff at Toyota of Portland is getting ready for this weekend. They've added extra surveillance cameras and have hired private security, but they're also trying to stay positive.

"Hopefully you guys can convey your message by peacefully protesting. And I think, unfortunately, anything of that nature that gets into violence or damages property ruins the message. So my thought would be, keep it peaceful and you'll get your message across," said Maximillian Hanley with Toyota of Portland.

Owners of a couple businesses in the Pearl District that had windows broken by protesters in November said they are not changing their plans or closing early on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.